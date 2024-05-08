Pacers Try To Avoid 2-0 Deficit Against Knicks

NEW YORK–The Indiana Pacers try to even up their Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the New York Knicks tonight. The Knicks took a 1-0 series lead Monday night 121-117.

Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle and his guard Tyrese Haliburton say the world isn’t ending just because the Pacers lost Game 1. Haliburton has been battling a back injury, but Carlisle said Tuesday that he’s playing in Game 2.

Haliburton says they missed some opportunities in Game 1, but they can learn from their mistakes.

“We’re probably the deepest team in the league. We have to get up on these guys and pressure them,” said Haliburton.

Haliburton scored six points and had eight assists in Game 1, but has vowed to be better in Game 2.

Knicks Guard Jalen Brunson scored 43 points Monday. He has scored 40 or more in four straight games, the first player to do that in the postseason since Michael Jordan in the 1993 NBA Finals. He’s also just the fourth player ever to do that.

“There are some people that would argue ‘Let Jalen get 100 and contain everybody else’ while others would say ‘Take all his points away and make someone else beat you.’ No one has the answer. We have to contain everybody from top to bottom,” said Haliburton.

Since the Pacers were outscored 39-30 in the fourth quarter after leading for a good chunk of the second and third quarter, Carlisle emphasized the importance of playing a full 48 minute game.

“We’re an accumulation of our habits. Our habits have got to be good from start to finish,” said Carlisle.

Carlisle said the team needs to rebound better, turn the ball over less, and execute down the stretch.

“Look, he’s (Brunson) is really a great scorer, there’s no question about that. But situations where we’re using our hands and we’re reaching and fouling, we’ve got to look at that and see what’s avoidable,” said Carlisle.

Tipoff is at 8 pm. Games 3 and 4 are in Indianapolis.