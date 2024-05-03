Police Need Help Finding Missing Salem Teenager

SALEM, Ind. – A teenaged boy from Salem, Indiana, has been missing for nearly one month, and police need your help to find him.

Samuel Rios was last seen at his home on April 10th. He was only 16 years old at the time, and he is 17 now.

Officers believe he may still be near his hometown, but they say he could also be in Indianapolis, New Pekin, or Chicago. Rios is described as a 5’7” boy with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about this, please call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Salem Police, or 911.

Contact Information:

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children – 1-800-843-5678

Salem Police Department – 1-812-883-5100