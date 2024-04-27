Listen Live
Local

One Killed, One Hurt in Tippecanoe County Crash Saturday

Published on April 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police say a man has died after crashing early Saturday morning in Tippecanoe County.

Officers believe the man and a woman were in a car heading up U.S. 52 South when the car went into a ditch and hit a culvert. Culverts are the tunnels or pathways underneath roads that typically channel water.

The man – who had been driving – had not been wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The woman was removed from the car and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the crash. Police are still investigating.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police lights and crime scene tape.
Sascha Nixon

One Killed, One Hurt in Tippecanoe County Crash Saturday

Shooting at Block Party in Muncie
Ryan Hedrick

Terre Haute Man’s Casino Trip Ends in Violent Confrontation

Pro-Palestinian protestors
Donnie Burgess

ACLU of Indiana, Gov. Holcomb Comment on IU Pro-Palestine Protest & Arrests

Drew Garrison Mugshot
John Herrick

Former Center Grove Teacher Charged with Child Seduction

US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett Doesn’t Have the Brains or the Courage to Act Alone

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close