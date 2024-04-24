Listen Live
Entertainment

Jerry Seinfeld Says the ‘Movie Business Is Over’

People are still without question interested in content. It just has to be compelling, interesting, and funny. Those rules haven't changed says Tony Katz

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jerry Seinfeld is making a very interesting argument. Movies used to command a place in an American culture, and that’s over. We’re no longer in a place where movies command this respect anymore. They no longer have a place in our hearts anymore, they don’t have a place in our souls anymore.

Jerry has a recognition that the industry is changing and faltering because it’s competing with so much content in so many places.

Tony Katz:

There is absolutely, positively room. There is absolutely room for content. People still want to see a cool story; people still want to watch a great spectacle. They still want to hear a great tale. That has not changed. One can argue that what has changed is what we accept as great.

Jerry’s bringing up an interesting subject. Movies as a format may have changed as what we’ve always known them to be, but films, content and storytelling are still craved by the public. And there will be an audience for them, if the content is great.

Listen to the discussion here:

Listen to the Show in Full here:  

See the full rundown from today’s show here:   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  

Catch the show in its entirety here:  

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Roncalli FB Coach
John Herrick

Roncalli Head Football Coach Resigns

Jerry Seinfeld At Northwestern University
Producer Karl

Jerry Seinfeld Says the ‘Movie Business Is Over’

IndyGo bus fire
WISH-TV

Arson Suspected As IndyGo Bus Catches Fire At Redline Station

Sam Fritz

Applications to SUN Bucks Program Open For Hoosier Families With Students

The Monon High Bridge
Donnie Burgess

Delphi Murders Prosecutor Claims Former Rushville Cop Could Have History of Lying

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close