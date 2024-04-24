Jerry Seinfeld Says the ‘Movie Business Is Over’

Jerry Seinfeld is making a very interesting argument. Movies used to command a place in an American culture, and that’s over. We’re no longer in a place where movies command this respect anymore. They no longer have a place in our hearts anymore, they don’t have a place in our souls anymore.
Jerry has a recognition that the industry is changing and faltering because it’s competing with so much content in so many places.
Tony Katz:
There is absolutely, positively room. There is absolutely room for content. People still want to see a cool story; people still want to watch a great spectacle. They still want to hear a great tale. That has not changed. One can argue that what has changed is what we accept as great.
Jerry’s bringing up an interesting subject. Movies as a format may have changed as what we’ve always known them to be, but films, content and storytelling are still craved by the public. And there will be an audience for them, if the content is great.
Listen to the discussion here:
Listen to the Show in Full here:
See the full rundown from today’s show here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
-
USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.
-
Gregg Doyel, what problem are you referring to?
-
Indiana Severe Weather, Everything's on the Table
-
Roncalli Head Football Coach Resigns
-
Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she's getting paid?
-
Will the defense of Hunter Biden provide 2nd Amendment rights to potentially hundreds of thousands, if not millions of drug users in this country?
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka