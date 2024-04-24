Man Accused In Lawrence Triple Murder Asks For Public Defender

LAWRENCE, Ind. — The man accused of taking part in a triple murder in Lawrence earlier this month was in court for the first time on Tuesday.
Malik Shaw is accused of shooting and killing Londyn Coleman, 19, Aaliyah Wortman, 19, and Spencer Lawson, 27 on April 12th. Police believe he didn’t act alone.
The hearing didn’t last long. The extent of it was when Shaw asked for a public defender.
“Do you have the ability to hire your own attorney,” asked the judge.
“Working on that. But as of right now a public defender,” Shaw replied.
“You’re requesting that I appoint the public defender agency to represent you,” asked the judge.
“Yes, ma’am,” Shaw said.
Shaw was arrested after police found a phone at the crime scene that they figured out was Shaw’s. It’s also that phone that leads them to believe that another suspect in the murders is still on the loose.
He’s expected back in court on June 3rd.
