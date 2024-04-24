Siakam’s Big Night Propels Pacers to Win, Ties Series with Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI.–Pascal Siakam’s 37 points helped his Indiana Pacers knock off the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night 125-108 to tie this Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoff series at 1-1.

This victory snaps a 10-game playoff losing streak for Indiana that began with a Game 7 loss to Cleveland in a first-round series in 2018. The Pacers were swept by Boston in 2019 and by Miami in 2020.

The Pacers took their first lead of the game with a bucket by Obi Toppin late in the first quarter (24-23) and the Pacers would end up leading after every quarter. They led by as many as 23 points.

Siakam becomes the first player since Reggie Miller in 2001 with back-to-back 35+ point games in the playoffs. He also had 11 rebounds and six assists. In total for the Pacers, five players scored in double figures. Myles Turner had 22 points, Andrew Nembhard finished with 20, Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points to go along with 12 assists, and Aaron Nesmith scored 11 points.

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard finished with 34 points while shooting 10 of 21 from the field. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo again as he continues to battle an injury that has kept him from playing since April 9.

The series shifts to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4.