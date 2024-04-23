LISTEN: Democrat Gov. Candidate Invites Other Challengers to Reproductive Rights Town Hall

FISHERS, Ind. — Everyone should have their voices heard, especially when it comes to reproductive rights, so says the Democrat candidate for Indiana governor. That’s why she’s calling out the other candidates to come discuss in person.

In a press release Tuesday, Jennifer McCormick laid out the challenge: three town hall meetings to be held over reproductive rights and each candidate for governor is invited. The first town hall takes place Wednesday is Fishers, and the former State Superintendent for Public Instruction says it’s all about letting Hoosiers know exactly where their preferred candidate stands.

“I’m hearing from a lot of Hoosiers, not just women but also men, young and old that are saying we just want to be heard. We want an opportunity to be heard,” McCormick tells WIBC.

McCormick, who used to be a Republican while serving as State Superintendent of Public Instruction, says the party became something she couldn’t recognize and restoring reproductive rights became one of her top priorities. The subject means a lot to her and many others, and that’s why McCormick believes an old school town hall is the way to go.

“80-percent of Hoosiers, from what we know, support choice, and they want candidates to be transparent on where they are now on the issue and where they’re going to take it, or push to take it, in the future,” McCormick explains.

Wednesday’s town hall will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Holy Family Episcopal Church, 111445 Fishers Point Blvd., Fishers, IN 46038. All Town Halls are open to the media and the public.

As of this writing, Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater has declined to participate, and the Republican candidates have not responded.

“It’s just an opportunity for any Hoosier to come to the town hall to voice their opinions regarding the topic and also to hear from candidates,” McCormick concludes.

Jennifer McCormick faces off against a stacked line up of Republican challengers, including Senator Mike Braun, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, and former attorney general Curtis Hill, among others.