Listen Live
Local

Bucks Start Fast, Power Past Pacers to Lead 1-0

Published on April 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game One

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

MILWAUKEE, WI.—The Milwaukee Bucks took control in the first quarter and went on to beat the Indiana Pacers 109-94 to take a 1-0 lead in this Eastern Conference First Round NBA playoff series Sunday night at Fiserv Forum.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the lineup due to injury, the Bucks leaned on Damian Lillard who scored all 35 of his points in the first half. He made six of his 11 three-point shots.

The Pacers trailed by 27 at half but outscored Milwaukee in the third quarter 29-14 to get back in it before the Bucks outscored them in the fourth quarter 26-23.

The Bucks also got double doubles out of Khris Middleton (23 points and 10 rebounds) and Bobby Portis (15 points and 11 rebounds).

In the losing effort for Indiana, Pascal Siakam scored 36 points. Tyrese Haliburton scored nine points, dished out eight assists, and snagged seven rebounds while going four of seven from the field in 38 minutes.

Game 2 is at Fiserv Forum Tuesday night at 8:30 pm. Games 3 and 4 are in Indianapolis.

 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Producer Karl

Gregg Doyel, what problem are you referring to?

2024 WNBA Draft
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she’s getting paid?

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game One
John Herrick

Bucks Start Fast, Power Past Pacers to Lead 1-0

Caley M Gootee Mugshot
Wes Woodward

Noblesville Woman Arrested for Road Rage Shooting

Ozzy Osbourne Performs At the US Festival
Staff

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame To Announce Class of 2024 Sunday

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close