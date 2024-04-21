Measles Exposure During Children’s Museum’s Solar Eclipse Event

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — If you attended the solar eclipse event at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, you may have been exposed to measles.
The Marion County Public Health Department says the April 8th event had one out-of-state visitor in attendance who was infected. No confirmed cases of measles in Marion County have been reported, however, the county health department does recommend you get vaccinated if you haven’t already.
If you were exposed to measles, the department says you would’ve likely experienced symptoms by now. The latest that you could see symptoms spring up is April 29th.
The symptoms for measles are as follows: fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, tiny white spots inside the mouth, and rash that starts on the hairline and face and spreads to trunk, arms, and legs.
Low-cost vaccinations are offered by appointment for measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases at its district heath offices and the ACTION Health Center. Appointments are available by contacting a clinic directly. For a list of clinic locations and phone numbers, go to MarionHealth.org/immunize or call 317-221-2122.
