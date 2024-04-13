Listen Live
Three People Shot and Killed in Lawrence

Published on April 12, 2024

LAWRENCE, Ind.—Three people were killed in a shooting in Lawrence on Friday.

The Lawrence Police Department said they were told about a person that had been shot on Duxbury Lane at around 7:20 pm. That’s near 46th Street and Post Road.

When they got there, they found that three people had been shot. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is still a very active investigation. They’re actually out looking for suspects,” said Lawrence Deputy Police Chief Travis Cline.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Three People Shot and Killed in Lawrence
Three People Shot and Killed in Lawrence






