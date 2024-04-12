DeSantis Tells Donors In Private That He Will Fundraise For Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the 2024 presidential race in January, privately told donors and supporters last weekend that he plans to help raise money for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

DeSantis made this announcement during a private retreat on Saturday at South Florida’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

“He did say it in front of a group of people at Hard Rock,” a DeSantis advisor told NBC News.

The person emphasized that DeSantis pledged to support Republicans up and down the ballot when he dropped his bid for president. 2024

“I would say the majority in the room would now be willing to help Trump,” an attendee at the event said.

This support for Trump might come as a surprise to many after the two Republicans sparred in the presidential race, with Trump especially leaning into his criticisms of DeSantis.

In February, DeSantis addressed the criticisms that were fired at him by Trump. He suggested that Trump has “people in his inner circle who were part of our orbit years ago that we fired, and I think some of that is they have an axe to grind.”

“The dynamic of the race is not that they were attacking me and Republican voters all of a sudden didn’t like me,” DeSantis reportedly said. “That wasn’t it at all. The dynamics of the race were, that he kept getting indicted and he drew more support out of sympathy for that, and then he had the conservative media that basically railed him and made it where a lot of voters thought his nomination was inevitable.”