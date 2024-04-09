Americans’ Trust In Biden Is Declining

A new Gallup poll shows that Americans are losing faith in Biden’s ability to run the country.

Gallup’s most recent poll shows that Americans’ view Trump as having better judgement than Biden. In 2020, Biden ranked at 52 percent but has dropped to 39 percent. Trump scored at 48/49 percent in 2020 and has remained the same.

“Americans are less likely now than they were in 2020 to believe a number of positive personal qualities and characteristics apply to President Joe Biden,” noted Gallup on Monday, tweeting out the poll’s key findings.

“The biggest decline has come in the percentage believing Biden is able to manage government effectively, but his scores are down at least six percentage points on each characteristic,” added the summary.

Gallup polled both Biden and Trump on other characteristics as well, including “Is likable,” “Is a strong and decisive leader,” and “Cares about the needs of people like you.”

Biden trailed Trump in 3 categories regarding leadership: “Can manage the government effectively” (39/49%), “Displays good judgement in a crisis” (40/45%), and “Is a strong and decisive leader” (38/57%).