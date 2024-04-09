Listen Live
Politics

Americans’ Trust In Biden Is Declining

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US President Joe Biden remarks in Madison, Wisconsin

Source: Anadolu / Getty

A new Gallup poll shows that Americans are losing faith in Biden’s ability to run the country.

Gallup’s most recent poll shows that Americans’ view Trump as having better judgement than Biden. In 2020, Biden ranked at 52 percent but has dropped to 39 percent. Trump scored at 48/49 percent in 2020 and has remained the same.

“Americans are less likely now than they were in 2020 to believe a number of positive personal qualities and characteristics apply to President Joe Biden,” noted Gallup on Monday, tweeting out the poll’s key findings.

“The biggest decline has come in the percentage believing Biden is able to manage government effectively, but his scores are down at least six percentage points on each characteristic,” added the summary.

Gallup polled both Biden and Trump on other characteristics as well, including “Is likable,” “Is a strong and decisive leader,” and “Cares about the needs of people like you.”

Biden trailed Trump in 3 categories regarding leadership: “Can manage the government effectively” (39/49%), “Displays good judgement in a crisis” (40/45%), and “Is a strong and decisive leader” (38/57%).

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Rain concerns and severe threats
Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Rainfall Concerns and Severe Weather Threats

Aerial view of suburban neighborhood
Casey Daniels

2 Indiana cities as best places to live in America

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Producer Karl

The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy

US President Joe Biden remarks in Madison, Wisconsin
Staff

Americans’ Trust In Biden Is Declining

IMPD Paff Post
Donnie Burgess

IMPD Confirm Indy Woman’s Passing, Foul Play Not Suspected

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close