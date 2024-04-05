Listen Live
WATCH: Mike Braun’s Vision for Indiana’s Future

His interview with WIBC's Tony Katz concludes a week-long series featuring all Republican gubernatorial candidates.

Published on April 5, 2024

Mike Braun

Source: WIBC / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Senator Mike Braun is vying for the governor’s seat, citing his successful business background and Senate achievements benefiting Hoosiers in healthcare, agriculture, and education as reasons for his candidacy.

He acknowledges challenges such as government size and federal overspending on social services, which impact the state negatively.

Economic development, including the controversial LEAP project on water resources, poses significant concerns. Braun highlights his educational track record and emphasizes the importance of maintaining Indiana’s competitive edge, particularly in coding.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - State Government Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Relief

