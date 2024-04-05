Listen Live
Health

How To Protect Your Eyes When Viewing The Total Solar Eclipse

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Solar Eclipse Totality

Source: Orchidpoet / Getty

We are just a few days away from experiencing the April 8th total solar eclipse.

With Indiana being in the path of totality, it is important that Hoosiers know the proper eye safety protocol when viewing the eclipse on Monday.

Dr. Gary Grosel, Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare, joined the Kendall & Casey Show today to discuss the kind of damage that can be caused from staring at the sun during an eclipse, common symptoms of damage and how you can take the proper safety measures to protect your eyes.

You can listen to the full interview here:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Sascha Nixon

Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

Downtown Shooting
Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

Andrew Hsu
Kurt Darling

Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka

April Fools Day Funny Cartoon Text Sign
Staff

The History of April Fools’ Day

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close