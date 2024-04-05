How To Protect Your Eyes When Viewing The Total Solar Eclipse

We are just a few days away from experiencing the April 8th total solar eclipse.
With Indiana being in the path of totality, it is important that Hoosiers know the proper eye safety protocol when viewing the eclipse on Monday.
Dr. Gary Grosel, Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare, joined the Kendall & Casey Show today to discuss the kind of damage that can be caused from staring at the sun during an eclipse, common symptoms of damage and how you can take the proper safety measures to protect your eyes.
You can listen to the full interview here:
-
Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Liberals are shocked when their disastrous policy creates disastrous results
-
Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship
-
Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool
-
IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis
-
Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka
-
The History of April Fools' Day