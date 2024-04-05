How To Protect Your Eyes When Viewing The Total Solar Eclipse

We are just a few days away from experiencing the April 8th total solar eclipse.

With Indiana being in the path of totality, it is important that Hoosiers know the proper eye safety protocol when viewing the eclipse on Monday.

Dr. Gary Grosel, Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare, joined the Kendall & Casey Show today to discuss the kind of damage that can be caused from staring at the sun during an eclipse, common symptoms of damage and how you can take the proper safety measures to protect your eyes.

You can listen to the full interview here: