Hoosier to sell “Vintage” 2024 Solar Eclipse Glasses

Didn’t watch the solar eclipse this year because you lacked proper eye protection? Don’t be unprepared for the next Solar Eclipse scheduled for the U.S. on Aug. 23, 2044. Now’s your chance to buy these “vintage” glasses for the low price of $100 from a fellow Hoosier.

Tony Katz:

Vintage 2024 Eclipse Glasses only used once from a non-smoking home: $100… Bless you, Bless you… that’s spectacular, that’s absolutely terrific.

