Former Purdue Guard Weighs In On Boilermakers’ Tourney Run

As the Boilermakers punched their ticket to the Final Four, former Purdue guard Dakota Mathias was in attendance to watch it all go down. On Tuesday’s show, Mathias joined us to discuss his emotions watching Matt Painter and company get the huge win and how he thinks they’ll fare against NC State.

I think it really helped Zach [Edey] playing on the Canadian National Team. He’s been on a mission. You can see it in his eyes. He’s all business right now.” – Dakota Mathias on Zach Edey’s mentality through this season

Mathias also discussed what he’s up to in his career, how he thinks Zach Edey and D.J. Burns will match up, how he ended up at Purdue during recruitment, Matt Painter’s development skills and a whole lot more!

