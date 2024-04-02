Listen Live
Sports

Former Purdue Guard Weighs In On Boilermakers’ Tourney Run

Published on April 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 18 Div I Men's Championship - Second Round - Butler v Purdue

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

As the Boilermakers punched their ticket to the Final Four, former Purdue guard Dakota Mathias was in attendance to watch it all go down.  On Tuesday’s show, Mathias joined us to discuss his emotions watching Matt Painter and company get the huge win and how he thinks they’ll fare against NC State.

I think it really helped Zach [Edey] playing on the Canadian National Team.  He’s been on a mission.  You can see it in his eyes.  He’s all business right now.” – Dakota Mathias on Zach Edey’s mentality through this season

Mathias also discussed what he’s up to in his career, how he thinks Zach Edey and D.J. Burns will match up, how he ended up at Purdue during recruitment, Matt Painter’s development skills and a whole lot more!

For the full interview, click the link below!

The post Former Purdue Guard Weighs In On Boilermakers’ Tourney Run appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Former Purdue Guard Weighs In On Boilermakers’ Tourney Run  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Sports

Former Purdue Guard Weighs In On Boilermakers’ Tourney Run

Migrants cross the border to USA...
Politics

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Downtown Shooting
Local

IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Local

Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

April Fools Day Funny Cartoon Text Sign
Kendall And Casey

The History of April Fools’ Day

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local

A Man Killed, Two Kids Hurt In West Side Shooting At Mobile Home Park

Gov Eric Holcomb dressed in a suit at a posium
Local

Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Ahead of Solar Eclipse

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close