Milltown Man Arrested for Murder and Child Molestation

MILLTOWN — Indiana State Police say that on Saturday they were called to assist in a murder investigation. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Milltown area earlier in the day and found the body of Nancy Herman.

Clinton Herman, 44, was named as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Officers had to search for Herman for several hours before finally locating him at a residence in Harrison County.

He was arrested and charged with murder and child molesting. ISP says this is still an active investigation.