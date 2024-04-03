Listen Live
How will Suzanne Crouch handle rising Property Taxes?

The Tony Katz interviews with the candidates for Governor are being released. Today we hear the Lt Gov's stance on Hoosier property taxes

Published on April 3, 2024

Continuing on the theme of Property Taxes, Craig Collins, who is sitting in for Tony Katz, played Tony’s interview with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and what she would do to help Hoosiers with their rising property taxes. 

Crouch:

First of all, as a State Representative, I voted for the largest property tax cut in our State’s History.

The clip is a tease of the full interview to be released soon

Tony Katz Interviews The Indiana GOP Gubernatorial Candidates For Governor

Watch the candidates for Governor with Tony, and check daily for the new releases. 

 

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives 

