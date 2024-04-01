Listen Live
Local

IMPD Currently Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

Published on March 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police announced Sunday night that an officer-involved shooting had occurred on Winton Avenue.

Thankfully, IMPD says no officers were injured in the incident. At this time, though, it is not clear what led to the shooting.

Continue following this story for updates.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Migrants cross the border to USA...
Politics

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

Police Lights
Local

IMPD Currently Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

US-TRANSPORT-INCIDENT
National

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship

Downtown Shooting
Local

IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Local

Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local

A Man Killed, Two Kids Hurt In West Side Shooting At Mobile Home Park

Gov Eric Holcomb dressed in a suit at a posium
Local

Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Ahead of Solar Eclipse

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close