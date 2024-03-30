Listen Live
Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

Published on March 30, 2024

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

Source: Katifcam/Getty Images

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A toddler died Friday evening after being at a rec center swimming pool.

The Town of Plainfield stated that the two-year-old girl had been at the Richard A. Carlucci Recreation & Aquatic Center. After she experienced an unspecified emergency, lifeguards tried to help.

Eventually, medics arrived and took the girl to IU Health West Hospital. Unfortunately, she did not survive.

A town spokesperson said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young girl as they navigate through this heartbreaking loss.”

It is still not clear what led to the girl’s death.

