Listen Live
Local

First Responders Investigating Possible Fuel Spill in Decatur

Published on March 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Tape

Source: Radio One / Radio One

DECATUR, Ind. – First responders say a believed fuel spill in Decatur has been “contained,” after learning of it Friday morning.

They first learned of a potential issue after someone reported an odor near Monmouth Road.  Now, crews think the spill resulted in fuel getting into the St. Marys River.

Thankfully, city leaders say the substance will not travel any farther down the river, as barriers had quickly been put in the water.

At this time, it is not entirely clear what led to the spill or who was responsible.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Health Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Migrants cross the border to USA...
Politics

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

Police Tape
Local

First Responders Investigating Possible Fuel Spill in Decatur

US-TRANSPORT-INCIDENT
National

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

East Side Shooting Crime Scene
Local

1 Dead and 5 Injured Including an IMPD Officer in East Side Shooting

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local

A Man Killed, Two Kids Hurt In West Side Shooting At Mobile Home Park

Gov Eric Holcomb dressed in a suit at a posium
Local

Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Ahead of Solar Eclipse

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 56 Years in Prison for Murder

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close