Listen Live
Sports

For Pacers, T.J McConnell Continues To Be Essential

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Clippers

Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

The Pacers got a big win in Los Angeles on Monday night, when they beat the Clippers 133-116 in one of the more impressive performances of the season. 

A key factor in that performance was T.J McConnell. McConnell, in 24 minutes off the bench, added 15 points and continuously provided a spark for the Pacers when they needed it. It was a familiar sight for Pacer fans, who have watched McConnell make himself an essential piece of the Pacers playoff hopes with his effort and tenacity all season. 

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Alex Golden of Setting The Pace about McConnell, and how the Pacers are lucky that they have him. 

“He really brings so much value to this team that he really is invaluable. We saw that early on, he wasn’t in the rotation, and you realize just how much his presence not being on the court can hurt this team, and there were even games where he wouldn’t be in the rotation in the first half, where Rick Carlisle would need that spark, and then here comes McConnell in the 3rd quarter hoping to try and bring something after not playing in the first half because he wasn’t technically supposed to be in the rotation for the game that night…He’s just kind of that energy that keeps the team going so many times, too. To me you can never really understand the true value of him until he’s not there anymore.” 

Listen to JMV’s full conversation with Alex Golden and more down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

The post For Pacers, T.J McConnell Continues To Be Essential appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

For Pacers, T.J McConnell Continues To Be Essential  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Migrants cross the border to USA...
Politics

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

Sports

For Pacers, T.J McConnell Continues To Be Essential

US-TRANSPORT-INCIDENT
National

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship

Kate Middleton announces she is diagnosed with Cancer
National

Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

15 Arrested in 9-Month Investigation
News

Interstate Drug Bust: Johnson County Sheriff Announces 15 Arrests

East Side Shooting Crime Scene
Local

1 Dead and 5 Injured Including an IMPD Officer in East Side Shooting

A marcher with a pink hat and pink scarf holds a sign to cover her face that says, "Pussy Grabber" during the Woman's March in the borough of Manhattan in NY on January 18, 2020, USA. The rally took place 3 years after the inauguration of President Donald Trump and 3 days after the Articles of Impeachment were brought to the Senate. Thousands gather to protest equal rights at the 2020 Women's March.
Uncategorized

Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close