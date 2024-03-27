Rob Kendall Debates Gubernatorial Candidate Jamie Reitenour

After being excluded from the Indiana gubernatorial debate that took place last night, Republican candidate Jamie Reitenour joined the Kendall & Casey Show earlier today for a spirited debate with Rob Kendall.
With Casey Daniels as moderator, Rob and Jamie debated important topics such as cutting the gas tax and property tax, Medicaid, education, legalization of marijuana and much more.
You can listen to the full debate here:
