Fortville Police Looking for Two Men Accused of Using Counterfeit $100 Bills

FORTVILLE — The IMPD shared on behalf of the Fortville Police Depoartment on Tuesday that they are looking for two men who are accused of counterfeiting $100 bills.
The FPD shared photos of the two suspects spending those bills and posing with them in a gas station parking lot.
The warrants were issued for 28-year-old Tommie Lee Jackson Jr. and 35 year-old Kenneth Johnson back in January.
Counterfeiting is a felony punishable by up to two and a half years in prison. Anyone with information on Jackson or Johnson is encouraged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.
