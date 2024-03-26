Listen Live
Sports

Notre Dame Women Hammer Ole Miss, Advance to Sweet 16

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 25 Div I Women's Championship Second Round - Ole Miss vs Notre Dame

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

SOUTH BEND, Ind.—The Notre Dame Fighting Irish women’s basketball team started fast and cruised to a 71-56 win over Ole Miss on Monday night to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Irish jumped out to a 21-9 lead in the first quarter and led by 17 at the half. They would never trail in the game.

Maddy Westbeld scored 20 points and Hannah Hidalgo added 19 for Notre Dame. Sonia Citron was the other double figure scorer with 17.

Notre Dame is 28-6. They face Oregon on Friday.

 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 25 Div I Women's Championship Second Round - Ole Miss vs Notre Dame
Sports

Notre Dame Women Hammer Ole Miss, Advance to Sweet 16

Kate Middleton announces she is diagnosed with Cancer
National

Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

15 Arrested in 9-Month Investigation
News

Interstate Drug Bust: Johnson County Sheriff Announces 15 Arrests

East Side Shooting Crime Scene
Local

1 Dead and 5 Injured Including an IMPD Officer in East Side Shooting

Tokyo annular solar eclipse 2012
Local

ISP: Don’t Stop On Interstates During Solar Eclipse

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local

One Killed, One Hurt in Rockville Road Shooting Wednesday

A marcher with a pink hat and pink scarf holds a sign to cover her face that says, "Pussy Grabber" during the Woman's March in the borough of Manhattan in NY on January 18, 2020, USA. The rally took place 3 years after the inauguration of President Donald Trump and 3 days after the Articles of Impeachment were brought to the Senate. Thousands gather to protest equal rights at the 2020 Women's March.
Uncategorized

Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close