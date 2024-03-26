Notre Dame Women Hammer Ole Miss, Advance to Sweet 16

SOUTH BEND, Ind.—The Notre Dame Fighting Irish women’s basketball team started fast and cruised to a 71-56 win over Ole Miss on Monday night to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Irish jumped out to a 21-9 lead in the first quarter and led by 17 at the half. They would never trail in the game.

Maddy Westbeld scored 20 points and Hannah Hidalgo added 19 for Notre Dame. Sonia Citron was the other double figure scorer with 17.

Notre Dame is 28-6. They face Oregon on Friday.