Hoosiers Advance to Sweet 16 with Win Over Sooners

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The Indiana Hoosier women’s basketball team knocked off the Oklahoma Sooners to advance to the Sweet 16 with a 75-68 win at Assembly Hall Monday night.
Oklahoma led by two going into the fourth quarter, but the Hoosiers out scored the Sooners in the final period 29-20.
The Hoosiers were led in scoring by Mackenzie Holmes with 29 points. Sydney Parrish also had 17.
More than 12,000 fans were in attendance.
With the win, Indiana improves to 26-5 on the year.
Their next opponent is South Carolina (34-0) on Friday.
-
Far too many celebrities are stupid
-
Liberals are shocked when their disastrous policy creates disastrous results
-
Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting
-
Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis
-
Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked
-
Southport to See $18 Million Investment in Redevelopment Project