Man Killed, Another Injured In Crash On Northeast Side

Published on March 22, 2024

Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal crash early Friday morning on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Police Department officers responded to a report of a serious injury crash at the intersection of 46th Street and Emerson Avenue just after 5 a.m.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles, a car and a pickup truck. IMPD says the man driving the car was ejected and killed in the impact.

The driver of the pickup truck, also a man, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A traffic pole at the scene was damaged during the crash.

Traffic will be impacted for several hours until the investigation is complete. Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.

