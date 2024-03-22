Man Killed, Another Injured In Crash On Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal crash early Friday morning on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Police Department officers responded to a report of a serious injury crash at the intersection of 46th Street and Emerson Avenue just after 5 a.m.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles, a car and a pickup truck. IMPD says the man driving the car was ejected and killed in the impact.

The driver of the pickup truck, also a man, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A traffic pole at the scene was damaged during the crash.

Traffic will be impacted for several hours until the investigation is complete. Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.