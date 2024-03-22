Man Killed, Another Injured In Crash On Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal crash early Friday morning on the city’s northeast side.
Indianapolis Police Department officers responded to a report of a serious injury crash at the intersection of 46th Street and Emerson Avenue just after 5 a.m.
Police say the crash involved two vehicles, a car and a pickup truck. IMPD says the man driving the car was ejected and killed in the impact.
The driver of the pickup truck, also a man, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A traffic pole at the scene was damaged during the crash.
Traffic will be impacted for several hours until the investigation is complete. Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.
Kendall And Casey