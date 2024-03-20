Listen Live
IMS President Doug Boles Talks Carb Day 2024 Line-Up!

Published on March 19, 2024

It’s the first day of spring and we are READY for May!

The Indy 500 is going to be bad to the bone this year. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced their Miller Lite Carb Day Line-Up for May 24th and there is something for everyone!

George Thorogood and the Destroyers are headlining the festivities with special guests Gin Blossoms and Kid Quill opening.

Grab tickets to Carb Day here

 

IMS President Doug Boles stopped by the Hammer and Nigel Show to talk about the big line-up and an exclusive sneak peek on who is performing the drivers’ walkout music! 

Listen to the full conversation:

