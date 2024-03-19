Listen Live
Local

Indiana State Police Investigate “Ghost Employment” Among Laporte County Police

Indiana State Police Investigate "Ghost Employment" Among Laporte County Police

Published on March 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

 

 

Indiana State Police are investigating “ghost employment” in police departments in Laporte County.

According to the investigation which started with the Long Beach Police Department, Officer Jason Yagelski claimed hours worked at the same time on numerous occasions resulting in him being paid several thousand dollars for hours not actually worked. He was also employed by the Pottawattomie Park and the Trail Creek Police Departments in Laporte County.

As a result of the investigation, Yagelski has been charged by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office with the following crimes:

Ghost Employment (2 counts)- Level 6 Felony
Official Misconduct (2 counts)- Level 6 Felony
Fraud (1 count)- Class A Misdemeanor

Yagelski has since posted bond after being booked at the LaPorte County Jail.

 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Local

Indiana State Police Investigate “Ghost Employment” Among Laporte County Police

Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager

Police Lights
Local

Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

--Developers are about to build an $18 million apartment community
News

Southport to See $18 Million Investment in Redevelopment Project

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

Police lights
Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close