A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot at a home on the far east side of Indianapolis late Friday night.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
IMPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3900 block of Ireland Drive around 11 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot. That’s in a residential neighborhood near East 38th Street and North Post Road.
When police arrived, they found the person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.
