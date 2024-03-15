Listen Live
Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President

Published on March 15, 2024

Mike Pence at a Summit in Indianapolis

Source: WISH-TV

STATEWIDE – Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence may have worked for Donald Trump during their time in the White House, but he won’t endorse him for President in 2024.

“I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign,” said Pence in an interview with Fox News. He claims that Trump has flipped a lot of his policies, including changing his stance on China. “Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years,” said Pence.

While Pence did not say who he would vote for, he did say that he will not be voting for President Biden.

Pence was in the race for the GOP nomination before dropping out of the race last year.

