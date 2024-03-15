Listen Live
Local

Mom Accused of Killing Son, Dumping Body in Indiana Finally Arrested After Two Years

Published on March 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A hard shell suitcase, with Las Vegas written against a blue background and rollers on the bottom.

Source: PHOTO: ISP

LOS ANGELES — A Georgia mother accused of killing her five-year-old son and stuffing his body inside a suitcase, later found in southern Indiana, has finally been arrested after nearly two years on the run.

Indiana State Police confirm Dejaune Ludie Anderson was tracked down in Arcadia, California, not far from Los Angeles. Anderson was arrested on murder charges out of Washington County, Indiana, and is currently being held by LAPD. Indiana State Police are on their way to California.

Court documents say Anderson was convinced her son, Cairo Jordan, was possessed by demons. That’s when Anderson, along with her friend Dawn Coleman, apparently killed Jordan and put his body inside of a Las Vegas suitcase. The suitcase was then dumped in the woods off of Holder Road in Washington County, Indiana.

It was in the morning hours of April 16th, 2022, when a mushroom hunter found the suitcase.

At the time, police had no leads to jump start their investigation. It took several months for police to find the boy’s name and where he came from. Police were able to learn Cairo Jordan’s name shortly after what would have been his sixth birthday. Washington County held a funeral for Jordan, who they simply called ‘Angel’ at the time.

Dawn Coleman was arrested in 2023, later pleading guilty to charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit murder, and aiding murder. Coleman was also found in California and later brought back to Indiana.

Indiana State Police received a tip from someone in California, and that began the communication between United States Marshals in Indiana and California. Sergeant Matt Busick and other officers took Anderson into custody as she tried to board a bus.

She’s charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A hard shell suitcase, with Las Vegas written against a blue background and rollers on the bottom.
Local

Mom Accused of Killing Son, Dumping Body in Indiana Finally Arrested After Two Years

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

LISTEN: Delphi Prosecutor Accesses Private Defense Motions, Interview with Public Defender Council

Outside terminal at the Indy Airport
Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda
Local

Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday

US President Joe Biden terrorist attacks in Israel
Politics

Outkick’s Bobby Burack On National Media Suppressing Lakin Riley’s Death

Local

Cause of Death Revealed for Indiana Mom Who Had In-Flight Emergency

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close