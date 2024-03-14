Listen Live
Local

Marion County Jail Inmate Swallows Unknown Substance, Passes Away

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A photo of jail bars with a view showing inside the cell

Source: (PHOTO: Timothy Clary/Getty Images)

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate at the Marion County Jail died Thursday after refusing to cooperate with a contraband search.

It was around 9:30 Thursday morning when Marion County Jail staff began their search for contraband after receiving information that there may be something illegal in the cell block. When deputies approached Magic Dumes, 33, he apparently pulled an “unknown substance” from his pants and swallowed it.

Jail staff and deputies failed to get the substance out of Dumes mouth, and he fell unconscious. He died an hour later at Community East Hospital.

The entire incident was captured on video.

Magic Dumes had been a person of interest in illegal drug busts inside jail walls in the past, says the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Dumes has been through the jail system eleven times since 2009, and was being held this time on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, leaving the scene of an accident, and several drug dealing and possession charges.

Dumes’ death will be investigated by Indianapolis Metro Police, the Marion County Coroner’s Office, and the county sheriff’s office internal affairs unit.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - Other

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A photo of jail bars with a view showing inside the cell
Local

Marion County Jail Inmate Swallows Unknown Substance, Passes Away

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

LISTEN: Delphi Prosecutor Accesses Private Defense Motions, Interview with Public Defender Council

US President Joe Biden terrorist attacks in Israel
Politics

Outkick’s Bobby Burack On National Media Suppressing Lakin Riley’s Death

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Outside terminal at the Indy Airport
Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Joe Biden 2022 State of the Union Bingo Card.
The Hammer and Nigel Show

H&N: 2024 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda
Local

Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close