Marion County Jail Inmate Swallows Unknown Substance, Passes Away

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate at the Marion County Jail died Thursday after refusing to cooperate with a contraband search.

It was around 9:30 Thursday morning when Marion County Jail staff began their search for contraband after receiving information that there may be something illegal in the cell block. When deputies approached Magic Dumes, 33, he apparently pulled an “unknown substance” from his pants and swallowed it.

Jail staff and deputies failed to get the substance out of Dumes mouth, and he fell unconscious. He died an hour later at Community East Hospital.

The entire incident was captured on video.

Magic Dumes had been a person of interest in illegal drug busts inside jail walls in the past, says the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Dumes has been through the jail system eleven times since 2009, and was being held this time on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, leaving the scene of an accident, and several drug dealing and possession charges.

Dumes’ death will be investigated by Indianapolis Metro Police, the Marion County Coroner’s Office, and the county sheriff’s office internal affairs unit.