Listen Live
Local

Meghan Trainor Coming to Ruoff in October

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Meghan Trainor Timeless Tour Poster

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

NOBLESVILLE — Grammy Award-winning pop artist Meghan Trainor will be stopping by Indiana on her “Timeless Tour”

The singer announced on Thursday that she will be performing at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on October 4th.

This tour will be in support of Trainor’s first new album in seven years, “Timeless.” The first single from this album “Been Like This” which features T-Pain was released alongside the tour announcement.

She will receive opening support from Paul Russell and her older brother Ryan Trainor for her stop in Noblesville.

Tickets for Megan Trainor’s “Timeless Tour” go on sale Friday, March 22nd at 10a.m. They can be purchased at LiveNation.com.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Meghan Trainor Timeless Tour Poster
Local

Meghan Trainor Coming to Ruoff in October

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

LISTEN: Delphi Prosecutor Accesses Private Defense Motions, Interview with Public Defender Council

US President Joe Biden terrorist attacks in Israel
Politics

Outkick’s Bobby Burack On National Media Suppressing Lakin Riley’s Death

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Outside terminal at the Indy Airport
Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Joe Biden 2022 State of the Union Bingo Card.
The Hammer and Nigel Show

H&N: 2024 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda
Local

Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close