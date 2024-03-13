Listen Live
Local

Marion Co. Sheriff’s Officer Launches Operation Against Sexual & Violent Offenders

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights at the scene of a shooting

Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — If you’re a criminal, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know they’re coming to get you.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has launched “Operation Spring Break Safer Parks.” It’s a two-week sweep of parks in all nine townships in Marion County and the greater Indianapolis area. The police are looking for sexual and violent offenders.

“The plan with ‘Operation Spring Break Safer Parks’ isn’t to surprise previously convicted offenders and report back after the fact on whom we may have caught,” said Sheriff Kerry Forestal in a Wednesday press release. “The goal is protecting our children by preempting any plans for sex offenders to be in the park. As a matter of fact, I’d like to dissuade all sex offenders from being in our county, but we will control what we legally can. We shall continue to keep watch on them and their activities, especially around our children, and act when warranted.”

Sheriff Forestal says you should always keep yourself informed of sexual and violent offenders living in your area. He says one tool you can put to use is the online Sex Offender Registry.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Informed

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local

Marion Co. Sheriff’s Officer Launches Operation Against Sexual & Violent Offenders

Joe Biden 2022 State of the Union Bingo Card.
The Hammer and Nigel Show

H&N: 2024 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

US President Joe Biden terrorist attacks in Israel
Politics

Outkick’s Bobby Burack On National Media Suppressing Lakin Riley’s Death

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

LISTEN: Delphi Prosecutor Accesses Private Defense Motions, Interview with Public Defender Council

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Outside terminal at the Indy Airport
Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda
Local

Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close