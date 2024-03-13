Listen Live
National

House Approves Bill That Could Lead to Ban on TikTok

Published on March 13, 2024

TikTok UT

WASHINGTON–The House is approving a bill that could lead to the forced sale or nationwide ban of social media app TikTok.

The bill requires TikTok’s parent company, Chinese-owned tech giant ByteDance, to sell the app within 180 days or see it banned from U.S. app stores.

Lawmakers are concerned the Chinese government can access the personal data of millions of Americans. Those opposed to the bill argue it imposes limits on free speech.

President Biden has said he would sign it if it cleared Congress. Republican frontrunner for president Donald Trump meanwhile called on lawmakers to abandon the bill, saying it would benefit Facebook, which he considers to be “an enemy of the people.” The bill faces an uncertain path in the Senate as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has yet to say whether he’ll put it to a vote. TikTok has an average of over 100 million Americans users per month.

All nine of Indiana’s representatives voted in favor of the bill.

