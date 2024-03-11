Listen Live
Local

Mylik Hill Gets 87 Years in Prison for Attempted Murder of IMPD Officer

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.

Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The man convicted for the attempted murder of an Indianapolis police officer has been sentenced.

Mylik Hill will spend the next 87 years in prison for the shooting of Officer Thomas Mangan of the Indianapolis Metro Police Department. It was February of 2022 when IMPD officers responded to an accident on Woodlawn Avenue. When officers approach Hill and the red Buick believed to be involved, Hill ran away.

There was a shootout in an alley on Woodlawn, and that’s where Officer Mangan received the deadly shot to the throat. Another officer was shot, but the bullet hit his police radio on his hip.

With the help of Indiana State Police, drones, and the community, IMPD tracked Hill down in a backyard on Dawson Street.

“The significant sentence announced today not only marks the end of a challenging chapter for Officer Mangan, his loved ones, and his law enforcement family but it sends a message that attacks on our law enforcement officers will not be tolerated,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears in a Monday press release.

Mylik Hill was convicted of two counts of Attempted Murder (Level 1 Felonies), six counts of Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felonies), and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony).

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Local Government Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close