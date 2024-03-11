Joe Biden apologizes for using the term “illegal”, while not apologizing for his policies that led to the death of Laken Riley

Mother of murdered nursing student Laken Riley slams Biden for fumbling her name at State of the Union: ‘Pathetic’ (nypost.com)
From New York Post (above):
The heartbroken mother of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley slammed President Biden for fumbling her daughter’s name during the State of Union speech — calling him “pathetic” for the slip.
“Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it [sic] pathetic!” Allyson Philips wrote Friday in response to a comment on a Facebook post celebrating the passage of the Laken Riley Act.
‘If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so) at least say the right name!” she insisted.
The grieving mother also wrote “Amen!” underneath a comment that called Biden “a disgrace of a president.”
Joe Biden’s as callous as it gets when it comes to Laken Riley (nypost.com)
Tony Katz:
If Donald Trump had done this, Laken Riley and Laken Riley’s mother would be front page stories. But of course, that’s not the case. So, these stories don’t get discussed, they don’t get engaged. It gets forgotten… The only thing that matters to the Left is that Joe Biden used the term “illegal”.
