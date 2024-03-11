New Law Will Toss Local Ordinances Over Sale Of Puppies In Pet Stores

STATEWIDE — On July 1st a bill set to become law will preempt 21 local ordinances throughout the state that restrict the sale of puppies at pet stores.

Places like Indianapolis, Bloomington, and Carmel to name a few have local ordinances that either ban or place strict rules on selling puppies at pet stores. The new law would overturn these local ordinances.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law last week, much to the disapproval of those who work in animal shelters throughout the state.

“I think it’s a ridiculous overstep of local control,” said Samantha Chapman, the Indiana State Director of the Humane Society of the United States.

Chapman told WISH-TV the biggest problem with the new law is that it will once again put pressure on animal shelters, like Indy Humane and the Humane Society for Hamilton County for example.

“The sales model where if you go into a puppy selling pet store is to get a puppy in your hands as quickly as possible,” Chapman said. “Puppy-selling pet stores oftentimes do not take back their puppies. So, oftentimes when these dogs are surrendered, they go to our local shelters.”

Which can then cause issues with shelters being over capacity with surrendered pets.

The new law also places new requirements on pet stores which would have them register with the state board of animal health. The bill’s author, State Rep. Beau Baird, also said during the legislative session that it would place new regulations and “a framework for “more responsible breeding of dogs.”

Baird also said the bill will also place requirements on breeders when it comes to microchipping and minimum return policies for pet stores through warranty agreements to ensure transparency for customers.

Overall, Chapman said with a lack of state funding for animal control this new law will end up placing more of a financial burden on localities when it comes to animal control.