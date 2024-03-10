Hoosiers Win On Senior Day, Leal and Galloway Coming Back

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team won their fourth game in a row on Sunday to close out the regular season on Senior Day by beating Michigan State 65-64.

The careers of Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal, Anthony Walker, and Xavier Johnson were honored after the game.

Leal and Galloway both announced that they were coming back for one more season. Galloway left the game early in the first half with an injury but then told the crowd after the game that he would be ready for the Big Ten Tournament. Indiana plays in that on Thursday.

The Hoosiers were led by Kel’el Ware with 28 points and 12 rebounds. That’s his 14th double double of the season.

Michigan State roared back after being down by 17 thanks to the play of Tyson Walker who scored 30 points. Walker missed a shot to win the game. Johnson got the rebound and ran the clock out to secure the win for Indiana.

The Hoosiers finish the regular season with a regular season of 18-13 and 10-10 in Big Ten play.