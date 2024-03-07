State Sen. Carrasco Talks Disaster Relief Bill Heading to Governor’s Desk

STATEWIDE — Natural disasters are not only a threat to life but a threat to your wallet. Indiana’s newest state senator wants to make sure you have every resource you need in your time of need.

Republican State Senator Cyndi Carrasco of Indianapolis has completed her first bill, which is now heading to Governor Eric Holcomb. The bill would increase the amount of money you can receive from the State Disaster Relief Fund and would increase the amount of compensation for damages and losses for an individual from $10,000 to $25,000.

The bill, if signed into law, would also simplify the relief formula the state uses to calculate how much money you should get after a natural disaster.

“When I was sworn in on November 1st, I wanted to make sure my role here in the Indiana State Senate was moving the needle for Hoosiers,” says State Sen. Carrasco.

Carrasco’s has always prioritized public safety, something that can be traced back through her career and her 2022 campaign for Marion County Prosecutor. When it comes to natural disasters, Carrasco found a different motivating factor in the summer of 2023.

“Last year, Johnson County suffered a couple of disasters. In fact, two tornados (just) last year. One of those tornados hit close to home. It was close to the church that I attend,” Carrasco explains.

She says it was during that time that she spoke with Homeland Security about disaster response and believed authoring a piece of legislation regarding this matter accomplished her goals of moving the needle for Hoosiers and addressing public safety in her first bill.

The bill now sits on Governor Holcomb’s desk, and State Sen. Carrasco is confident it will be signed.

“Senate Bill 190 is a demonstration of how Republicans and Democrats alike can come together to make good policy for the betterment of people across our state.”

Aside from her work as a state senator, Cyndi Carrasco serves as head legal advisor for the University of Indianapolis. She represents UIndy in all legal matters and serves as legal advisor to the school’s president, board of trustees, and senior administrators and oversees the school’s police department and human resources office.