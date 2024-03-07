Listen Live
Politics

Florida Man Games

Nigel Laskowski joins Saturday Night on the Circle to talk Florida Man Games, the wildest parties he's been to, and thoughts of having our own Hoosier Man Games

Published on March 7, 2024

Hammer and Nigel’s Nigel Laskowski joined Saturday Night on the Circle joined the show to talk about the recent “Florida Man Games“. Ethan also asked Nigel about some of the wild parties he’s attended and whether or not Indiana could one day host their own “Hoosier Man Games”.

Ethan wondered if one of the competitions for the “Hoosier Man Games” could be the Meth Cooking Contest:

 

New York Comic Con 2022 - Day 2

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Listen to the discussion in full here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

