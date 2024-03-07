Hammer and Nigel’s Nigel Laskowski joined Saturday Night on the Circle joined the show to talk about the recent “Florida Man Games“. Ethan also asked Nigel about some of the wild parties he’s attended and whether or not Indiana could one day host their own “Hoosier Man Games”.

Ethan wondered if one of the competitions for the “Hoosier Man Games” could be the Meth Cooking Contest:

Listen to the discussion in full here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube: