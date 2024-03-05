Dale Coyne Racing Fields Trio Of Drivers For Two 2024 IndyCar Rides

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Less than a week before the start of the IndyCar season in St. Petersburg, Dale Coyne Racing has finally announced who will be driving their entries for the 2024 season.

The team says Jack Harvey, Nolan Siegel, and Colin Braun will make up the Coyne stable for the upcoming season.

Harvey comes to the team after being let go by Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan at the end of last season. Harvey was last in the championship standings among the field of full-time drivers in the paddock in 2023. Harvey is looking for a fresh start when he takes the green flag at St. Pete this weekend.

“St Pete has always been a city, and circuit, that I have loved and it’s great to have the opportunity to start this new chapter at one of my favorite events,” Harvey said.

Siegel is taking a step forward with the team as he continues his deal with HMD Motorsports in the Indy NXT Series but will dip his toe in the waters of the big series. Siegel, who was 3rd in the Indy NXT championship in 2023 winning two races, will essentially share a ride with Harvey.

The arrangement, according to Coyne’s website, will be that Harvey drives 14 of the 17 races on the calendar this season in the No. 18 car. Siegel will drive the remaining three, which include Long Beach, Toronto, and the non-points Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge.

Siegel will be the driver to “have the opportunity to qualify for his first Indianapolis 500″ once May rolls around.

Finally, Colin Braun is a newcomer to North American open-wheel racing entirely. He will pilot the No. 51 car in a partnership between Coyne and Rick Ware Racing. Braun will race in all 17 races on the schedule.

“I’m so pumped about doing my first two NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at St. Petersburg and Thermal Club with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR,” Braun said. “I want to give a huge thank you to Dale. What an opportunity he gave me last week to get a taste of the Indy car in Sebring. It was so fun to drive.”

He tested the No. 51 car at Sebring this past week.

Braun comes to IndyCar after a long career racing with fenders. He ran several races in the NASCAR Cup Series in the late 2000s. Since then he has raced sportscars primarily in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Series. His notable wins include three times in the Rolex 24 of Daytona with CORE America, DragonSpeed, and Meyer Shank Racing.