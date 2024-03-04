Indiana Teenager Reflects on Israel-Gaza War

INDIANAPOLIS — Sophia Maurer, a 16-year-old student at a private high school in Israel, found herself on the brink of danger as tensions escalated near the Gaza-Israeli border on October 7th. Reflecting on that day, Maurer said, “There was an unsettling feeling in the air, and I couldn’t shake the sense of unease.

Despite being far from the immediate conflict zone, Maurer’s return to her school inland was interrupted by the news of the attack. With 35 concerned messages awaiting her, the gravity of the situation became evident.

Sadly, Maurer’s close friend, Ofir Libstein, the mayor of Sha’ar Hanegev, was killed in the attack, emphasizing the harsh reality of the conflict. Maurer fondly remembered Libstein as an inspirational figure and a proponent of peace, citing his efforts during a trade mission to Indianapolis in 2023.

Despite the turmoil, Maurer remained committed to her studies, expressing confidence in the resilience of the Israeli people. “Israelis are strong,” she told WISH-TV.

Following a brief return to Indianapolis, Maurer said she would finish the school year in Israel despite the ongoing war.