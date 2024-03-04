Listen Live
SCOTUS: Colorado Must Include Trump

Published on March 4, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Former President Trump will remain on the presidential primary ballot in Colorado.

The State Supreme Court earlier ruled to remove Trump from the ballot, claiming he caused an insurrection because they believe he incited the January 6th U.S. Capitol riot.

The High Court ruled unanimously in the decision.

The ruling likely stops other states that are attempting to do the same.

