SCOTUS: Colorado Must Include Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Former President Trump will remain on the presidential primary ballot in Colorado.
The State Supreme Court earlier ruled to remove Trump from the ballot, claiming he caused an insurrection because they believe he incited the January 6th U.S. Capitol riot.
The High Court ruled unanimously in the decision.
The ruling likely stops other states that are attempting to do the same.
-
ABC News president Kimberly Godwin: Donald Trump is “as racist as they come”
-
Delphi Police Warn Parents to Stay Alert After Man Takes Girls into Woods
-
Bill Passes Senate Allowing Banks to Make Changes to Deposit Accounts Without Obtaining Consent
-
Gun Goes Off at Top Golf in Fishers, Indianapolis Man Arrested
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Nationwide AT&T Outage: Users Report 'SOS' Message Instead of Signal Bars
-
Substitute Teacher at Perry Meridian High School Assaulted By Student, Student Not Arrested