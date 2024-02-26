NWS: Everything In The Cards For Severe Weather Likely On Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana could see its first significant bout of severe weather this year tomorrow as experts track a system on its way to Indiana.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says a system is developing over the Great Plains and will likely be here at some point tomorrow. With that, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed most of Illinois and much of the northern half of Indiana under a “slight risk” for severe weather.

That usually means that severe weather is likely to happen in any given area.

“This system is going to lift up to the Great Lakes region,” said David Beachler with NWS Indianapolis. “There is definitely a chance for severe winds and large hail. There is also an isolated risk for a tornado or two to develop.”

Places along the I-70 corridor northward in Indiana are all under a greater risk for severe weather. At the moment they are still not sure at what point tomorrow the storms will reach Indiana.

Beachler said with this system there are a lot of “differential winds”. This essentially means that winds are all the place with this system and could cause some damage to buildings, trees, power lines, and many other things.

What could also fuel these storms are today’s warmer temperatures.

Beachler said Indiana could see record-high temperatures today. Some places could even see highs reach the low 70s. After the storms clear out, Beachler said there will be a brief cool down on Wednesday where the state could see a “dusting” of snow, but then temps warm back up again later in the week.

Interview with David Beachler w/ NWS Indianapolis: