NWS: Expect Warmer Temps, Chance for Severe Weather

INDIANAPOLIS — You may notice cooler temperatures today following Saturday morning’s brief period of snowfall, but they are not expected to last.

Meteorologist Michael Koch with the National Weather Service believes temps Sunday should be back in the 50s to 60s, with Monday and Tuesday likely to be even warmer in central Indiana.

He says these temps are about 25 degrees higher than normal for this time of year.

While the warmth and sunshine may encourage you to spend some time outside, Koch notes that there will be a chance for severe weather Tuesday – specifically Tuesday night.

