WATCH: IMPD Releases Footage of 2023 Police Shooting, Suspect Points Gun at Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have released edited body-camera footage from a 2023 fatal shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

It was September 26th, 2023, when Indiana State Police and Indianapolis Metro Police officers, assigned to the Crime Guns Task Force, were looking for Darmon Graves Jr., a convicted criminal wanted for a parole violation.

The violation was in relation to a case in which Graves Jr. was convicted for robbery.

When police found Graves Jr., he was sitting passenger side inside of a gray car. The car pulled over on East 40th Street and North Keystone Avenue. Police surrounded the car and ordered the driver and Graves Jr. to exit.

The driver cooperated and quickly exited the car and walked towards police. This was confirmed by drone footage as well.

That’s when Graves Jr. got out of the car and pointed a gun at the police. One Indiana State Police trooper and two IMPD officers fired several rounds at Graves Jr., killing him.

A gun was found near his body.