AT&T Blames Software Update for Outage

DALLAS, TX.–This week’s cell phone outage that affected AT&T customers was not the result of a cyber-attack, says AT&T.
The carrier says a software update is to blame.
The service disruption started early Thursday and was resolved Thursday night. It was a major headache for many, who’s phone services were limited. GPS maps failed and some 9-1-1 calls did not go through.
AT&T serves more than 100 million customers, according to the company’s website.
-
Congressman Jim Banks: For all the Reasons That We're Impeaching Mayorkas, We Should Be Impeaching Joe Biden
-
Nationwide AT&T Outage: Users Report 'SOS' Message Instead of Signal Bars
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Sunday Morning: Three Shootings Leave Two Dead, Five Injured
-
Bill Passes Senate Allowing Banks to Make Changes to Deposit Accounts Without Obtaining Consent
-
Seven More Deaths Due to Flu Virus in Indiana
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Kendall And Casey