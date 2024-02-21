EA Sports’ “College Football” game features The Fighting Irish

After a decade-long hiatus, EA Sports’ “College Football” series is gearing up for its much-anticipated return with “College Football 25”. The scheduled summer release will end the long wait from the last release of NCAA Football 14 in 2013. That game featured then-Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson on its cover.

Fans have something extra to cheer about: the inclusion of the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame’s appearance in the EA Sports video game was initially uncertain due to concerns surrounding Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) compensation for its players. However, after two years of negotiations, Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick has confirmed that the Irish will indeed be playable.

The addition of Notre Dame adds significant depth and excitement to the game, as fans can now experience the storied tradition and rich history of one of college football’s most iconic programs. With their distinctive golden helmets and renowned Fighting Irish spirit, Notre Dame brings a unique flavor to “College Football 25.”

The decision to include Notre Dame comes as a relief to fans who have eagerly awaited the return of the franchise. Set to hit store shelves this summer, EA Sports “College Football 25” promises to reignite the passion and enthusiasm of football gaming enthusiasts everywhere.